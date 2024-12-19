Left Menu

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs 195th ESI Corporation Meeting: Key Financial Approvals and Plans Discussed

Strategic Budgets and Performance Goals for 2025-2026 Highlighted at ESI Meeting in New Delhi.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:40 IST
The Corporation approved and adopted the audited Annual Accounts and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, including the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • India

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, presided over the 195th meeting of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Corporation at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, alongside other key stakeholders.

The Corporation approved and adopted the audited Annual Accounts and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, including the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). These documents provide a comprehensive overview of ESIC’s financial performance and operational achievements during the fiscal year.

Budget Estimates and Performance Targets for FY 2025-2026

Key financial plans were presented and approved, including:

Revised Estimates for FY 2024-25: Updated financial projections for the ongoing fiscal year to ensure efficient fund allocation.

Budget Estimates for FY 2025-2026: Financial plans for the upcoming fiscal year outlining expenditures and priorities.

Performance Budget for FY 2025-2026: A detailed roadmap specifying performance targets to align with ESIC’s operational goals and service delivery enhancements.

These approvals mark a significant step toward ensuring financial discipline and strategic alignment with ESIC’s long-term objectives, focusing on improving healthcare and social security services for employees and workers across India.

Participants and Contributions

The meeting saw participation from prominent officials and stakeholders, including:

Ms. Dola Sen, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Shri N.K. Premachandran, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour & Employment)

Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General, ESIC

Representatives from state governments, employer and employee groups, and medical experts also participated, contributing insights in a hybrid format to foster inclusive discussions.

Enhancements to ESIC’s Services

In addition to budgetary approvals, the meeting included deliberations on expanding ESIC’s healthcare network, improving beneficiary services, and streamlining operations to better serve insured persons. Discussions emphasized leveraging technology for efficient service delivery and enhancing medical infrastructure.

Future Outlook

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening ESIC’s role in providing robust social security and healthcare benefits to workers. He stressed the importance of aligning resources with operational goals to meet the dynamic needs of India’s workforce.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on ESIC’s financial and operational strategies for the coming years, reaffirming its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for employees and their families.

