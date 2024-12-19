Unionists Trigger 'Stormont Brake' Over EU Chemical Rule Impact in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's two largest unionist parties have, for the first time, announced their intention to deploy a mechanism from the post-Brexit agreements, potentially halting the application of a European Union law within the British-run region.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Ulster Unionist Party aim to activate the 'Stormont Brake', outlined in the February 2023 Windsor Framework, in response to EU mandates on chemical packaging and labeling that impose new standards not found elsewhere in the UK.

With chemical trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland valued at approximately £1 billion annually, DUP leader Gavin Robinson emphasizes the significant impact of these regulatory differences, urging the British government to assess whether these rules adversely and persistently affect the daily lives of Northern Ireland's communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)