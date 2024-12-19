Left Menu

Unionists Trigger 'Stormont Brake' Over EU Chemical Rule Impact in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's largest unionist parties plan to trigger a post-Brexit mechanism, the 'Stormont Brake', to block an EU law affecting chemical packaging and labeling. This move seeks to address potential trade divergences between Great Britain and Northern Ireland impacting a significant trade sector worth around £1 billion annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:06 IST
Unionists Trigger 'Stormont Brake' Over EU Chemical Rule Impact in Northern Ireland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Ireland's two largest unionist parties have, for the first time, announced their intention to deploy a mechanism from the post-Brexit agreements, potentially halting the application of a European Union law within the British-run region.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Ulster Unionist Party aim to activate the 'Stormont Brake', outlined in the February 2023 Windsor Framework, in response to EU mandates on chemical packaging and labeling that impose new standards not found elsewhere in the UK.

With chemical trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland valued at approximately £1 billion annually, DUP leader Gavin Robinson emphasizes the significant impact of these regulatory differences, urging the British government to assess whether these rules adversely and persistently affect the daily lives of Northern Ireland's communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024