PM Luxon Appoints Sarah Ottrey to APEC Business Advisory Council

Experienced Business Leader to Represent New Zealand in Asia-Pacific Economic Forum.

Ms. Ottrey will join current New Zealand ABAC members Anna Curzon and Brett O'Riley in representing the nation's business interests within the council.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has appointed Sarah Ottrey to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), effective January 1. ABAC, established in 1995, comprises business leaders from APEC economies who provide insights to enhance trade and economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ms. Ottrey currently serves as Chair of Christchurch Airport and Whitestone Cheese Company and holds several directorships and memberships across various companies, councils, and institutes. Her extensive experience with export-focused businesses and deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific business environment position her well to contribute to ABAC's mission.

Prime Minister Luxon expressed confidence in Ms. Ottrey's appointment, stating, "Sarah Ottrey brings wide-ranging business experience with export-focused companies, as well as knowledge of the dynamism of the Asia-Pacific business environment."

He also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing ABAC member Rachel Taulelei, who served for four years, saying, "I also want to thank outgoing ABAC member Rachel Taulelei for four outstanding years of service on ABAC."

Ms. Ottrey will join current New Zealand ABAC members Anna Curzon and Brett O’Riley in representing the nation's business interests within the council.

ABAC plays a crucial role in ensuring that the perspectives of the business community are considered in APEC's efforts to promote sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the region.

 

