Telangana Turmoil: Unveiling Allegations over Dharani Land Portal and Formula-E Race

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused BRS of disrupting the Assembly to avoid discussing a new bill on land administration, potentially exposing 'Dharani' portal irregularities from K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime. Reddy also criticized BRS over Formula-E race funds misuse, with a forensic audit underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:04 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leveled serious allegations against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of deliberately disrupting proceedings in the state Assembly. The commotion, he claimed, was a diversionary tactic to skirt a debate on a new land administration bill. Reddy alleged the bill could unearth irregularities within the 'Dharani' land management portal, a remnant of K Chandrasekhar Rao's administration.

The Chief Minister did not hold back in his critique of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, challenging the party's silence on financial discrepancies surrounding the Formula-E race. Reddy implied this non-disclosure saved the state approximately Rs 500 crore by preventing further fund allocations.

As tensions heightened, Reddy vowed to present a detailed account of the race scandal once court proceedings progressed, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau investigates. Simultaneously, a forensic audit into 'Dharani' transactions is unfolding, addressing alleged data breaches impacting Telangana's farmers. The Assembly later passed the Bhu Bharati Bill amid ongoing protests by BRS members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

