Telangana Turmoil: Unveiling Allegations over Dharani Land Portal and Formula-E Race

In a fiery session, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leveled serious allegations against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of deliberately disrupting proceedings in the state Assembly. The commotion, he claimed, was a diversionary tactic to skirt a debate on a new land administration bill. Reddy alleged the bill could unearth irregularities within the 'Dharani' land management portal, a remnant of K Chandrasekhar Rao's administration.

The Chief Minister did not hold back in his critique of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, challenging the party's silence on financial discrepancies surrounding the Formula-E race. Reddy implied this non-disclosure saved the state approximately Rs 500 crore by preventing further fund allocations.

As tensions heightened, Reddy vowed to present a detailed account of the race scandal once court proceedings progressed, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau investigates. Simultaneously, a forensic audit into 'Dharani' transactions is unfolding, addressing alleged data breaches impacting Telangana's farmers. The Assembly later passed the Bhu Bharati Bill amid ongoing protests by BRS members.

