Left Menu

Top Russian General Honored Posthumously Amidst Tensions

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a high-ranking Russian officer, was assassinated in Moscow, leading to his burial with military honors and a posthumous Hero of Russia award. Moscow launched a retaliatory strike on a Ukrainian command center in Kyiv, escalating tensions, while the main suspect was detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:13 IST
Top Russian General Honored Posthumously Amidst Tensions
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov

A high-profile Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was laid to rest with distinguished military honors following his assassination in Moscow, reportedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security service. The event featured key political figures and military leaders, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Kirillov, previously in charge of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed by a bomb while near his Moscow residence. The attack, now claimed by Ukraine's SBU, has escalated tensions, prompting swift Russian military responses, including a strike on a Ukrainian command center.

The aftermath of these events saw Russia's Defense Ministry linking Kirillov's assassination to increased retaliatory actions, though officials denied direct connections. In the meantime, the accused bomber has been placed in pre-trial detention, adding further complexity to the unfolding geopolitical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024