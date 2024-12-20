A high-profile Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was laid to rest with distinguished military honors following his assassination in Moscow, reportedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security service. The event featured key political figures and military leaders, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Kirillov, previously in charge of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed by a bomb while near his Moscow residence. The attack, now claimed by Ukraine's SBU, has escalated tensions, prompting swift Russian military responses, including a strike on a Ukrainian command center.

The aftermath of these events saw Russia's Defense Ministry linking Kirillov's assassination to increased retaliatory actions, though officials denied direct connections. In the meantime, the accused bomber has been placed in pre-trial detention, adding further complexity to the unfolding geopolitical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)