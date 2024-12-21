Left Menu

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

A missile attack on Rylsk, Russia, reportedly by Ukrainian forces, resulted in six fatalities, including a child, and ten injuries. Claims suggest U.S.-supplied HIMARS were used, damaging a school and other infrastructure. Russia vows retribution while the situation intensifies international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 06:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, a missile attack on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region has resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including a young child, according to information released by acting governor Alexander Khinshtein. The incident left ten others injured, one of whom is a 13-year-old, all of whom have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

The attack, believed to have been conducted using U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets by Ukrainian forces, damaged multiple structures including a school and a recreation center in Rylsk, a location situated close to the Ukraine border. The attack disrupted essential services, impacting heating and gas supplies to over 80 residences, as efforts to restore services are underway.

This latest incident further exacerbates tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin and U.N. representative Vasily Nebenzya pledging swift retribution. The geopolitical climate grows more strained, especially after the recent assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov, for which Ukraine's SBU intelligence service claimed responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

