Left Menu

Highway Tragedy Sparks Call for Transparent Probe

Congress leader Sachin Pilot demands a thorough investigation after a tragic LPG tanker explosion near Jaipur resulted in 14 deaths and injuries to 27 more. The incident has highlighted the need for rigorous safety norms and accountability in highway construction and traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:38 IST
Highway Tragedy Sparks Call for Transparent Probe
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating LPG tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has called for a detailed investigation. The tragedy left 14 dead and 27 injured, prompting a visit from Pilot to the victims at Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

The catastrophe was triggered when a truck collided with the LPG tanker, causing a massive fire that consumed over 35 vehicles. Pilot expressed his condolences to the affected families and emphasized the importance of providing the best-quality medical care to those injured.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot stressed the need for a fair and transparent investigation, questioning incomplete construction work and the adherence to safety norms. He highlighted the growing number of vehicles in the country and the subsequent rise in accidents, urging governments to reassess their commitment to road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024