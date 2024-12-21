Highway Tragedy Sparks Call for Transparent Probe

In the aftermath of a devastating LPG tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has called for a detailed investigation. The tragedy left 14 dead and 27 injured, prompting a visit from Pilot to the victims at Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

The catastrophe was triggered when a truck collided with the LPG tanker, causing a massive fire that consumed over 35 vehicles. Pilot expressed his condolences to the affected families and emphasized the importance of providing the best-quality medical care to those injured.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot stressed the need for a fair and transparent investigation, questioning incomplete construction work and the adherence to safety norms. He highlighted the growing number of vehicles in the country and the subsequent rise in accidents, urging governments to reassess their commitment to road safety.

