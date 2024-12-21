A New Dawn for Northeast: Transforming Policing & Boosting Organic Growth
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a shift in policing approach with the end of insurgency in Northeast India. He highlights the peace achieved under PM Modi's leadership and the economic investments in infrastructure and organic cultivation as catalysts for regional development.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a transformation in the policing tactics of the Northeastern region in India, post-insurgency. This statement was made during the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council.
Shah highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 20 peace accords were achieved, resulting in the surrender of 9,000 militants. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring justice in a swift manner, advocating for resolutions within three years of filing police reports.
In addition, the Home Minister noted the extensive infrastructure investments and encouraged regional leaders to engage with the government’s initiatives for organic farming, which include collaborative actions with the National Organic Corporation Ltd.
