A New Dawn for Northeast: Transforming Policing & Boosting Organic Growth

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a transformation in the policing tactics of the Northeastern region in India, post-insurgency. This statement was made during the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council.

Shah highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 20 peace accords were achieved, resulting in the surrender of 9,000 militants. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring justice in a swift manner, advocating for resolutions within three years of filing police reports.

In addition, the Home Minister noted the extensive infrastructure investments and encouraged regional leaders to engage with the government’s initiatives for organic farming, which include collaborative actions with the National Organic Corporation Ltd.

