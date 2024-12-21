Malaysia’s Road to Ageing Equality: UN Expert Highlights Key Challenges and Opportunities

Malaysia’s proactive recognition of ageing as a priority is commendable, said Claudia Mahler, the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, at the conclusion of her 12-day mission to the country. However, she urged comprehensive measures to ensure the human rights and dignity of older persons, particularly those in vulnerable groups, are upheld.

“Malaysia is on the brink of becoming an aged nation by 2030,” Mahler noted, praising the Government's swift initiatives to address this demographic transformation. Families, she acknowledged, are making tremendous efforts to care for older persons but are increasingly overwhelmed.

“This pressure will only grow as the population ages. The Government has a responsibility to ensure an adequate standard of living for older persons, including robust social security measures that leave no one behind,” Mahler said.

Social Support and Inclusivity

While applauding initiatives like social allowances, free healthcare (excluding hospitalisation), employment incentives, and active lifestyle programmes, Mahler emphasized the importance of equitable implementation.

“Such measures must also reach the most vulnerable groups: Indigenous Peoples, stateless persons, rural communities, persons with disabilities, migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and LGBTIQ+ individuals,” she said. She highlighted the need for gender-sensitive policies, particularly for older women who face unique socioeconomic challenges.

Challenges in Correctional and Care Systems

Mahler visited older inmates in a prison piloting a dedicated ward. While the environment was safe and respectful, older inmates lacked access to vocational training, employment, and recreation. Limited visitation opportunities due to long distances and insufficient family visit policies compounded their isolation.

She recommended exploring alternatives to detention for older persons, especially for minor offences, and called for improved family visitation regimes.

Public care homes for older persons, she observed, often impose overly restrictive models that fail to address individual needs. Mahler encouraged a shift toward autonomous living models, noting the private sector's progress in this area and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development's ongoing research.

Economic Security and the Pension Gap

Economic insecurity remains a significant issue for older Malaysians. Mahler noted that only 29% of older persons receive any form of pension. Among members of the Employee Provident Fund, the primary pension scheme for private-sector workers, only one-third contribute enough to meet their post-retirement income needs.

“Several stakeholders told me that Malaysians are mostly ‘retiring into poverty,’” Mahler remarked, emphasizing the urgent need for pension system reform.

Towards a Senior Citizens Bill and National Ageing Blueprint

Mahler welcomed the development of a Senior Citizens Bill and a National Ageing Blueprint but noted that she had not reviewed these documents. She urged the Government to involve older persons, civil society, and international organizations in open consultations to align these frameworks with international best practices and the specific aspirations of Malaysia’s ageing population.

Looking Ahead: Recommendations for Inclusive Ageing Policies

Mahler’s recommendations included:

Expanding social protection to cover all older persons, particularly the most vulnerable.

Reforming the pension system to ensure sustainable and adequate post-retirement income.

Promoting alternatives to institutional care through autonomous living models.

Ensuring that older persons in correctional facilities have access to education, vocational training, and recreation.

Strengthening gender-sensitive policies for older women.

Facilitating meaningful public consultation on ageing policies.

“Malaysia’s efforts are laudable, but there is much work ahead. With inclusive, rights-based policies, the nation can lead by example in promoting dignity and equality for older persons,” Mahler concluded.