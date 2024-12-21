Left Menu

Fugitive Double-Murder Convict Nabbed After 7-Year Manhunt

Delhi Police re-arrested Alimuddin, a 57-year-old double-murder convict, who was at large since 2016 after a parole release. Convicted for killing two men by poisoning them, he evaded capture by moving between multiple Indian cities until found in Surat under an alias.

Updated: 21-12-2024 22:40 IST
In a remarkable display of persistent investigation, Delhi Police have successfully re-apprehended Alimuddin, a 57-year-old convict, who was at large for seven years. Known for committing double-murder, Alimuddin managed to evade authorities since his parole release in 2016.

Alimuddin was convicted alongside his associate Kaleem, alias Ikramuddin, for murdering two men by poisoning. Despite being sentenced to life, he exploited the parole system before absconding, leaving authorities trailing behind him across multiple states.

After a lengthy pursuit covering over 5,000 kilometers, a specialized police team tracked him to Surat, where he masqueraded as a tailor named Aslam. Multiple raids in Ajmer, Ahmedabad, and Surat culminated in his arrest, marking a significant victory for law enforcement agencies.

