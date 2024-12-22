Left Menu

Top NYPD Officer Resigns Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resigns from NYPD amid serious allegations of coercing sexual favors for overtime opportunities. A subsequent probe into the matter is underway, as accusations from other officers emerge, highlighting wide-reaching misconduct within the NYPD at its highest levels.

Updated: 22-12-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 07:31 IST
Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the New York Police Department, has stepped down following allegations of demanding sexual favors from a subordinate for extra pay opportunities. His sudden resignation, accepted by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, has set off a thorough investigation, the department stated.

Chief of Patrol John Chell has been named the interim chief of department, while Edward Thompson will address internal affairs misconduct allegations. Lt. Quathisha Epps, Maddrey's accuser, claims years of quid pro quo sexual harassment and retaliation, sparking federal attention from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Epps' allegations have uncovered further misconduct claims against Maddrey, including unwanted advances on other officers. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is investigating, while NYPD spokespersons and Maddrey's lawyer have largely remained silent amidst calls for systemic reform within the department.

