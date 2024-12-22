Top NYPD Officer Resigns Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the New York Police Department, has stepped down following allegations of demanding sexual favors from a subordinate for extra pay opportunities. His sudden resignation, accepted by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, has set off a thorough investigation, the department stated.

Chief of Patrol John Chell has been named the interim chief of department, while Edward Thompson will address internal affairs misconduct allegations. Lt. Quathisha Epps, Maddrey's accuser, claims years of quid pro quo sexual harassment and retaliation, sparking federal attention from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Epps' allegations have uncovered further misconduct claims against Maddrey, including unwanted advances on other officers. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is investigating, while NYPD spokespersons and Maddrey's lawyer have largely remained silent amidst calls for systemic reform within the department.

