Investigation Launched Into Trader's Tragic Death Linked to Cooperative Bank

A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the alleged suicide of small-time trader Mulangassery Sabu in Idukki, following claims that the delay in releasing his funds by a CPI(M)-controlled cooperative bank drove him to take his life.

The investigation, headed by Kattappana Assistant Superintendent of Police, will focus on the suspected involvement of bank officials. Sabu's suicide note reportedly implicates the bank secretary and staff, accusing them of repeatedly insulting and delaying his withdrawal requests.

Speaking on the issue, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine assured the deceased's family of a fair investigation and committed to examining all allegations against the bank officials, amidst demands for abetment charges from Sabu's wife.

