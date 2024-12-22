Tragic Shooting Sparks Outrage in Shahapur's Business Community

A 25-year-old jewellery store salesman was fatally shot in Shahapur, Maharashtra, sparking outrage in the local business community. The tragic incident occurred as the salesman, Dineshkumar Manaram Chaudhary, along with his employer, was wrapping up the day outside Mahalaxmi Jewellers.

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired several rounds, killing Chaudhary and fleeing with a bag he carried. A nearby woman vendor who tried to help was threatened by the culprits, adding to the tension. The community's discontent was evident as shops shuttered in protest and traders held a silent march, demanding quick police action.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora emphasized that the protest would escalate if the assailants weren't apprehended within two days, citing the unrest caused by the crime. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation, checking CCTV footage from the area and along the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

