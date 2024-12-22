Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Four-Year-Old's Body Found in Village Drain

A four-year-old boy's partially burnt body was discovered in a drain at Gangapur Kadim village, leading to accusations against neighbors. The child had been missing since Saturday morning. A police investigation is underway, with suspects being interrogated and the body sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery was made in Gangapur Kadim village when the half-burnt body of a four-year-old boy was found in a drain on Sunday.

The boy had gone missing on Saturday morning, prompting a frantic search by his family and a late-night report to the police.

Authorities are interrogating neighbors as suspects, and the child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to uncover more details surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

