Tragic Discovery: Four-Year-Old's Body Found in Village Drain

A tragic discovery was made in Gangapur Kadim village when the half-burnt body of a four-year-old boy was found in a drain on Sunday.

The boy had gone missing on Saturday morning, prompting a frantic search by his family and a late-night report to the police.

Authorities are interrogating neighbors as suspects, and the child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to uncover more details surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)