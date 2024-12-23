Left Menu

Cross-Border Crackdown: Assam Police Apprehends 22 Bangladeshis

Assam Police apprehended 22 Bangladeshis, including five children, during their illegal entry into Indian territory. Sixteen were caught during their inter-state movement from Bengaluru to Guwahati. Their nationalities were confirmed as Bangladeshi and then they were pushed back across the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:29 IST
The Assam Police have apprehended 22 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, for illegally entering Indian territory. These arrests were made as part of two separate operations, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Monday announcement.

The first operation saw 16 Bangladeshis being detained at the Guwahati railway station after arriving from Bengaluru. They were on their way to South Salmara district when they were caught. The subsequent investigation confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality, and preparations were made to return them across the border.

The crackdown reinforced the Assam government's commitment to strong border monitoring. Over 192 people have been apprehended in similar operations since disturbances began in Bangladesh in August. Both the BSF and Assam Police have increased their vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

