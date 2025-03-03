Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation

In a dramatic police operation in Haridwar's Landaura area, authorities have apprehended three individuals following an alleged shooting incident that claimed one life and left another person seriously injured.

The suspects, Ankush alias Ranjha, Abhishek alias Robin, and Prashant alias Sunny, were captured after a tense night operation. They stand accused of attacking Ikram and Tajim over a financial disagreement. Ikram succumbed to his injuries en route to medical care, while Tajim remains hospitalized.

Leading the investigation, Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police collaborated with the Kotwali Manglor Station House Officer to conduct extensive raids and scrutinize CCTV footage. The operation reached a climax during a late-night vehicle check when a fleeing motorcycle triggered a gunfight. Prashant was shot in the leg while attempting to escape.

