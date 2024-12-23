Panama-China Stand Firm Against US Canal Control Threat

China has thrown its weight behind Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, who stated the country's unyielding sovereignty over the Panama Canal in the face of threats from US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump demanded a reduction in shipping rates, threatening to reclaim control of the vital waterway.

Mulino strongly rebuffed Trump's demands, reiterating that every part of the canal belongs to Panama. The canal, a major conduit linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, symbolizes Panama's independence and self-governance, a sentiment echoed by China.

Built in the early 1900s and managed by the US until 1977, the canal was fully returned to Panama in 1999. It serves over 14,000 vessels annually, underscoring its critical role in global shipping and commerce.

