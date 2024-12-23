Left Menu

Panama-China Stand Firm Against US Canal Control Threat

China supports Panama President Jose Raul Mulino's assertion of his country's sovereignty over the Panama Canal in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to take control if shipping fees aren't reduced. The Canal, a crucial link between oceans, was entirely ceded to Panama in 1999.

Updated: 23-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has thrown its weight behind Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, who stated the country's unyielding sovereignty over the Panama Canal in the face of threats from US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump demanded a reduction in shipping rates, threatening to reclaim control of the vital waterway.

Mulino strongly rebuffed Trump's demands, reiterating that every part of the canal belongs to Panama. The canal, a major conduit linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, symbolizes Panama's independence and self-governance, a sentiment echoed by China.

Built in the early 1900s and managed by the US until 1977, the canal was fully returned to Panama in 1999. It serves over 14,000 vessels annually, underscoring its critical role in global shipping and commerce.

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

