Women Rally in Qamishli to Demand Rights Amid Tensions

In a bold demonstration of defiance, thousands of women took to the streets of Qamishli, northeastern Syria, on Monday, demanding the new Islamist regime in Damascus uphold women's rights and denouncing Turkish military incursions in Kurdish-led regions.

Protesters waved the green flag of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), allied with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey deems a threat. 'We demand women's rights in the new state, which should not exclude women from rights,' stated activist Sawsan Hussein.

The rally points to a broader concern over Turkey's hostility. Syrian Kurdish leaders warn of potential Turkish offensives on key areas like Kobani, as recent shifts in power ignite fears of an Islamist-leaning government marginalizing women and minorities.

