Court Acquits Man in Rape Case as Complainant Retracts Allegations

A man was acquitted in a rape case due to the complainant's retraction of her allegations. The court found insufficient evidence, as the complainant, who was the main witness, claimed the relationship was consensual and no false promises of marriage were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:16 IST
In a recent verdict, a court acquitted a man accused of rape after the complainant, the primary witness, retracted her allegations.

Additional Sessions Judge Surya Malik Grover noted the proceedings were based on claims of false marriage promises, but the complainant admitted to a consensual relationship.

The ruling emphasized the prosecution's failure to substantiate a case, leading to the man's acquittal.

