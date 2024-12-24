Left Menu

TTD board approves global temple expansion and push for national status for SVIMS

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:31 IST
The formation of a committee for the global expansion of temples and achieving national status for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) were among the key decisions taken by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Headed by chairman BR Naidu, the board approved the formation of a committee of experts for globally expanding TTD temples and properties, as per the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

To construct Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in important locations across the country, recommendations made by the committee under the instructions of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will be followed, said the temple body, in a press release.

Similarly, the board decided to request the state government to recommend to the central government that national status be conferred on SVIMS for providing better medical services to poor patients and for receiving special funds from the Centre.

The board also decided to set up a feedback management system to offer better services to devotees and collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation to collect feedback from them.

Further, the board resolved to establish a food safety department in TTD to inspect food items, ensuring the health and hygiene of devotees. Additionally, it decided to appeal to the Government of Maharashtra to reduce the lease price of Rs 20 crore for 3.6 acres of land for the construction of Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Navi Mumbai, among other decisions.

