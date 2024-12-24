Building contactor kidnapped over financial dispute; accused seek Rs 25 lakh; 2 held

A building contractor was allegedly kidnapped and confined in a room at Dongri in south Mumbai after being thrashed by three persons for extortion of Rs 25 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The police have apprehended two accused and a search for their aide was on, an official said.

''Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, building contractor Jahurula Salim Shaikh, a resident of Nishanpada in Dongri, was kidnapped by three persons. He had a financial dispute with one of the accused, identified as Abdul Aziz Sayyad,'' he said.

Sayyad had given the contract for constructing a building in Sewri area to Shaikh and also paid Rs 19 lakh for that purpose in 2023, he said.

''But due to a dispute over land, the construction work was stopped and the money given to Shaikh was used by him in the construction work. As the situation did not improve, Sayyad and his two aides - Mohsin Khan alias Mohsin Janwar and Sajid Wadala - kidnapped Shaikh,'' he said. Before taking him into illegal confinement, they beat him with a steel rod and took him on a two-wheeler near a mosque in Sewri area, he said.

The accused person again beat him and demanded Rs 25 lakh. They threatened to kill him if money was not paid, he said.

According to the police official, the accused confined him in a room and left the place. After a couple of hours, Shaikh was rescued by a team of the Dongri police station, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by Shaikh, a case of kidnapping and extortion was registered against the accused and two of them were apprehended, the official said, adding that a probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)