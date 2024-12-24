UP court denies anticipatory bail to former MP Kadir Rana

An MP-MLA court on Tuesday rejected anticipatory bail plea of former MP Kadir Rana and his brother-in-law Yusuf in a case related to alleged obstruction of duties of a GST team during a raid at a factory here.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyaya rejected the plea, saying that there is no ground for granting the anticipatory bail.

According to the prosecution, police had registered a case against about 300 people under various sections of BNS for allegedly vandalising a GST officer's car and obstructing official duties of a GST team during a raid at a factory here on December 5.

Four people, including two daughters of former MP Rana, were arrested in connection with the case.

''300 people were involved in the incident, with the situation escalating as a GST team, led by Deputy Director Sharea Gupta, arrived to inspect the Rana Steel Factory. The crowd reportedly began pelting stones at the officers' car, damaging the vehicle, and obstructing the GST team's duties,'' SP City Satyanarain Prajapati had earlier said. Following this, the police reached the spot to restore order. Four people, including Rana's daughters -- Sadia Rana and Sariya Rana -- and his nephew Saddam Rana were arrested from the spot, Prajapati had said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act against 300 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)