Left Menu

Jammu lawyer arrested for forging court order to secure release of seized vehicle

The complaint also sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team SIT to expedite the probe.According to the complaint, a forged court release order bearing counterfeit stamps and a judges signature, along with a fake receipt for Rs 50,000, was used to illegally release a vehicle seized in connection with a mining case, the spokesperson said.The Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police formed an SIT that gathered crucial evidence, including the fabricated court order, and the fraudulent receipt.Following an intensive investigation, Advocate Basharat Ahmed Khan was identified as the prime accused in the forgery and was arrested.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:00 IST
Jammu lawyer arrested for forging court order to secure release of seized vehicle
  • Country:
  • India

The police here on Tuesday arrested a lawyer accused of masterminding a forgery in which a vehicle seized in a mining case was released using a forged court order, counterfeit stamps and a judge's signature, officials said.

The case, registered at Police Station Janipur, was initiated following a complaint filed on December 19 by the 3rd Additional Munsiff, Jammu, through the Chief Judicial Magistrate, a police spokesperson said. The complaint also sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe.

According to the complaint, a forged court release order bearing counterfeit stamps and a judge's signature, along with a fake receipt for Rs 50,000, was used to illegally release a vehicle seized in connection with a mining case, the spokesperson said.

The Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police formed an SIT that gathered crucial evidence, including the fabricated court order, and the fraudulent receipt.

Following an intensive investigation, Advocate Basharat Ahmed Khan was identified as the prime accused in the forgery and was arrested. He is currently in custody at the Nagrota Police Station, the spokesperson said.

A search at Khan's residence, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, led to the recovery of the mobile phone allegedly used to create the fake documents. Other electronic devices, including a computer and a printer, were also seized, alongside the counterfeit receipt used in the crime, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024