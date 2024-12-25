RG Kar case: Medicos stage protest over CBI ‘delay’ of probe; to extend demonstration till Dec 31

Agitating junior doctors on Tuesday staged a protest outside the CBI's Salt Lake office here, accusing the agency of unnecessary delay in investigating the RG Kar case and collusion with the Kolkata Police to protect the criminals.

As part of their protest, the junior doctors symbolically locked the gate of the CBI office at the CGO Complex, demanding that the agency expedite the probe.

A confrontation took place when security personnel removed the symbolic lock from the gate, leading to a scuffle between the doctors and policemen deployed at the spot.

One of the protesting doctors expressed his frustration, saying, ''We are losing hope in the way the CBI is handling the investigation. If this continues, it would be better if they shut down their office in Kolkata.'' Another doctor added, ''Even after so many days, our sister 'Abhaya' has not received justice. The CBI detectives are working with Kolkata Police to protect the perpetrators. We don't want this type of CBI.'' Meanwhile, representatives from the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors continued their protest at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata's Esplanade area, demanding speedy justice for the deceased doctor.

Around 8 pm, they lit candles near their make-shift stage as part of their 'Droher Alo Jalan' initiative. The protesters were also joined by a good number of people from different parts of the city. ''We would like to extend our protest demonstration till December 31. We shall again move the court seeking permission for that,'' one of the agitating senior doctors said.

The agitators also formed a human chain at the Dorina Crossing. The Calcutta High Court on Monday upheld a December 20 order allowing doctors to hold demonstrations.

The state had challenged the single bench order by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, which permitted the Joint Forum of Doctors to stage a sit-in ''50 feet away from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata from December 20-26.'' Police had discovered the body of the woman doctor inside the RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The CBI has since filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, for the rape-murder of the on-duty doctor.

According to the chargesheet, Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime when the victim was resting in the hospital's seminar room during a break.

