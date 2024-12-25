Left Menu

Tempo driver cheated of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of foreign currency exchange

Later, when the victim checked the bundle, he found only one US dollar note and all other blank paper pieces, the official said. Based on the victims complaint, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against three persons, including one unidentified, under sections 3184 cheating and 35 criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 10:34 IST
Tempo driver cheated of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of foreign currency exchange
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a tempo driver in Navi Mumbai of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of providing foreign currency in return for the Indian money, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused met the 26-year-old victim between December 21 and 22 on a highway at Sanpada in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and offered him US dollars in exchange of the Indian currency, the official from APMC police station said.

They took Rs 5 lakh from the victim and handed him a bundle of notes in a cover claiming it contained US dollars. Later, when the victim checked the bundle, he found only one US dollar note and all other blank paper pieces, the official said. Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against three persons, including one unidentified, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. A probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024