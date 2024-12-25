Christmas celebrated in TN with pomp and gaiety

Religious fervour and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations in Tamil Nadu with special prayers being held across churches as people thronged in large numbers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Santhome Basilica Church, one of the popular churches in the city, held a special Holy Mass, while the Annai Velankanni and the St Thomas Mount shrine also witnessed people gathering in large numbers to offer prayers.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and various political leaders have extended their greetings on the occasion.

People offered special prayers at midnight services in which priests and bishops conducted the Christmas masses as the clock struck 12 am.

Thousands of pilgrims hailing from various parts of the state participated in the services at the famous Velankanni Church in Nagapattinam district as kids and devotees carried candles and the Holy Bible to mark the occasion.

The church was decorated in a grand manner and illuminated with colourful lights.

