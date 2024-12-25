Left Menu

Drug peddler arrested with 10 kgs of poppy in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:01 IST
A drug peddler was arrested here on Wednesday and 10 kgs of poppy was recovered from his possession, officials said.

A police team, while conducting routine naka checking at Sidhra bridge, intercepted a tanker coming from Nagrota towards Narwal, they said.

The driver of the tanker attempted to evade but was apprehended and 10 kgs of poppy was recovered from the vehicle, they added.

The accused has been identified as Kamaljeet Singh, a resident of Gole Gujral Ranjitpura in Jammu.

An FIR has been registered at Nagrota Police Station. The tanker has also been seized, the officials said.

