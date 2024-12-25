Left Menu

NMMC launches measures to enhance holding ponds' capacity

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 16:34 IST
NMMC launches measures to enhance holding ponds' capacity
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched initiatives to restore and enhance the capacity of holding ponds, designed to protect the city from flooding during monsoon.

The 11 Dutch-style holding ponds built by CIDCO in Belapur, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli function as reservoirs for tidal and rainwater, especially during heavy rainfall, the NMMC stated in a release on Wednesday.

The holding ponds use flap gates that operate based on tidal movements.

However, years of silt accumulation and mangrove overgrowth have significantly reduced the ponds' capacity, the civic body stated.

The reduced efficiency was evident during this year's monsoon when coinciding heavy rainfall and high tides led to water logging in several low-lying areas in Navi Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde conducted on-site inspections and initiated emergency relief measures.

A meeting was held with experts from IIT Mumbai and the National Institute of Water Resources and Environment (NIWRA). The release said physical surveys of the ponds and drainage systems were conducted.

Given the technical nature of silt removal and revival projects, the NMMC is ensuring compliance with environmental guidelines to avoid harm to the marine ecosystem.

The City Engineers Department has devised a detailed, time-bound plan to expedite the cleaning and revitalisation process, the NMMC stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024