Left Menu

Swift Justice: DMK Distance Themselves in Student Assault Case

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi clarified that Gnanasekaran, arrested in a student sexual assault case, is not a primary member of the DMK. The swift arrest showcases the police's efficiency, dismissing claims that connect Gnanasekaran closely with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:03 IST
Swift Justice: DMK Distance Themselves in Student Assault Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi has stated that Gnanasekaran, who is accused in a university student sexual assault case, lacks close ties to the DMK party, contrary to certain media reports.

Gnanasekaran was apprehended within five to six hours of the crime, underscoring the efficiency of the law enforcement agencies. Minister Regupathi assured there was no attempt to conceal or mitigate the situation by the government.

Photos circulated suggesting a connection between Gnanasekaran and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have been debunked. Regupathi emphasized that such misleading images should be scrutinized, as photographing in public does not inherently imply association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024