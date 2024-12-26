Swift Justice: DMK Distance Themselves in Student Assault Case

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi has stated that Gnanasekaran, who is accused in a university student sexual assault case, lacks close ties to the DMK party, contrary to certain media reports.

Gnanasekaran was apprehended within five to six hours of the crime, underscoring the efficiency of the law enforcement agencies. Minister Regupathi assured there was no attempt to conceal or mitigate the situation by the government.

Photos circulated suggesting a connection between Gnanasekaran and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have been debunked. Regupathi emphasized that such misleading images should be scrutinized, as photographing in public does not inherently imply association.

(With inputs from agencies.)