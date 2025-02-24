Swift Arrests Made After Gunfire at Miran Sahib Wedding

In a swift police operation, two alleged criminals were apprehended within hours after firing shots outside a wedding hall in Miran Sahib. The suspects, identified as Rajat Raina, known as 'Rishu', and Raghunandan Kesar, alias 'Raghu', were arrested while traveling in an SUV near Ring Road.

No injuries were reported from the incident, police spokesman confirmed on Monday. The duo, along with an accomplice named Goura Jatt, allegedly fired shots outside the venue late Sunday night before fleeing.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the third suspect. The arrested men were found in possession of two pistols, three live rounds, and an empty cartridge. Their vehicle was seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)