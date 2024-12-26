Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Rocks Taiwan's Political Scene: Former Taipei Mayor Under Fire

The former mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je, faces serious charges of bribery and political donation misuse, linked to a property development scandal. Prosecutors seek over 28 years of imprisonment, while his party, the Taiwan People's Party, defends him, labeling the charges as politically motivated.

26-12-2024
The political landscape in Taiwan is facing turbulence as former Taipei mayor, Ko Wen-je, has been charged with serious offenses including bribery and misuse of political donations related to a major property development in the capital. Prosecutors demand a staggering 28-year imprisonment for Ko, emphasizing the illicit benefits he allegedly provided to a conglomerate.

Investigations leading to Ko's arrest revealed that the ex-mayor embezzled millions in political donations. Despite the charges, the Taiwan People's Party, led by Ko, staunchly denies these accusations, describing them as unfounded and politically driven. The party is calling for Ko's release while contesting the evidence provided by prosecutors.

Taiwan's political dynamics are further complicated by this scandal, particularly with Ko's ambitions for the Presidency in 2028. The TPP, although a minor player in parliament, holds significant influence as the political balance shifts between the ruling and opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

