Daring Arrest: Luvkaran Singh Captured After Gunfight

A wanted criminal, Luvkaran Singh, was apprehended following a dramatic shootout with the police early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded when a police team, conducting routine night patrols, intercepted Singh, also known as Manga, on the outskirts of Tarn Taran city near the Jasmatpur flyover, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamaljeet Singh reported.

Upon confrontation, Singh opened fire on the officers, narrowly missing Assistant Sub Inspector Gurdeep Singh. During the exchange, Singh suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was eventually subdued by the officers. An illegal weapon and vehicle were confiscated from his possession. Singh has been linked to several criminal activities, police confirmed.

