Arrest Breakthrough in Maharashtra Hospital Murder Case

Two arrests have been made in the murder case of hospital security guard Balu Bharat Dongre in Latur, Maharashtra. Accused Dr. Pramod Ghuge and his nephew Aniket Munde were apprehended following Dongre's death after a severe beating. The altercation stemmed from disputes related to a contractor's abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing investigation into the murder of hospital security guard Balu Bharat Dongre in Maharashtra's Latur city led to a second arrest. Aniket Munde, the nephew of the facility's owner, Dr. Pramod Ghuge, was detained after weeks on the run.

Dongre, a guard at Icon Hospital, died on December 11 following a brutal assault. The police have charged Dr. Ghuge, who has already been apprehended, along with Munde, in connection to Dongre's murder.

Inspector Dilip Sagar confirmed that the conflict arose after Dongre was unwillingly drawn into the abduction of a lift contractor and the subsequent financial dispute with Dr. Ghuge led to his tragic death.

