Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth to Stillborn
A 13-year-old rape victim from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, has died after giving birth to a stillborn baby. Her family has lodged a complaint against a 20-year-old villager. The girl was taken to the hospital due to severe pain and discovered to be eight months pregnant. Authorities are investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:46 IST
- India
A tragic series of events unfolded in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, where a 13-year-old girl, allegedly raped eight months ago, died after delivering a stillborn baby, police reported on Thursday.
The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against a 20-year-old man from their village, initiating legal proceedings, according to officials.
The young girl was admitted to Dungarpur District Hospital with severe abdominal pain, where her advanced pregnancy was diagnosed. Her death, shortly after delivering a preterm stillborn baby, has prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
