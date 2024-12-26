Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth to Stillborn

A 13-year-old rape victim from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, has died after giving birth to a stillborn baby. Her family has lodged a complaint against a 20-year-old villager. The girl was taken to the hospital due to severe pain and discovered to be eight months pregnant. Authorities are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth to Stillborn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic series of events unfolded in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, where a 13-year-old girl, allegedly raped eight months ago, died after delivering a stillborn baby, police reported on Thursday.

The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against a 20-year-old man from their village, initiating legal proceedings, according to officials.

The young girl was admitted to Dungarpur District Hospital with severe abdominal pain, where her advanced pregnancy was diagnosed. Her death, shortly after delivering a preterm stillborn baby, has prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024