Left Menu

Modernizing Maritime Laws: Protecting Undersea Infrastructure

Estonian Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta urges updating maritime law to protect undersea infrastructure after recent cable damages between Estonia and Finland. Estonia plans to propose changes to the International Maritime Organization to cover underwater damage, aiming to prevent disputes and enhance security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST
Modernizing Maritime Laws: Protecting Undersea Infrastructure

The Estonian Justice Minister, Liisa Pakosta, has called for an urgent update to international maritime laws in the wake of recent damages to undersea cables connecting Estonia and Finland. She argues for modernized rules to prevent further incidents and enhance protection of vital infrastructure.

This week, Finnish authorities seized a Russian oil-carrying ship in the Baltic Sea, suspecting it caused an outage of a power cable and damaged internet lines. The Estonian navy quickly responded by protecting a parallel power line, while the government plans to apply to the International Maritime Organization to amend current laws.

Existing laws, according to Pakosta, inadequately address underwater damage, unlike surface issues like piracy. This gap means involved parties often face unresolved disputes. Estonia's proposal emphasizes legal clarity to reduce international disagreements and establish stronger regulations for undersea infrastructure protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024