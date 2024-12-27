Raids Expose Right-Wing Youth Threat in Germany

In a significant crackdown on right-wing extremism, German police raided several residences connected to a youth organisation involved in violent political attacks. Authorities detained several members linked to attacks on Social Democratic Party campaigners.

The raids, which spanned multiple regions, unveiled a trove of materials, including right-wing propaganda and mobile devices. The operation targeted eight suspects, with some already in custody.

Officials have highlighted growing concerns about political violence in the country, with far-right activism posing a serious threat to democratic stability. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other political leaders have expressed alarm over the escalating situation.

