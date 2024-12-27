Raids Expose Right-Wing Youth Threat in Germany
German police conducted raids linked to members of a far-right youth group involved in violent attacks against SPD election campaigners. During the searches, mobile devices and propaganda materials were confiscated. The suspects, believed to be part of the 'German Youth First' group, are accused of targeting political opponents.
In a significant crackdown on right-wing extremism, German police raided several residences connected to a youth organisation involved in violent political attacks. Authorities detained several members linked to attacks on Social Democratic Party campaigners.
The raids, which spanned multiple regions, unveiled a trove of materials, including right-wing propaganda and mobile devices. The operation targeted eight suspects, with some already in custody.
Officials have highlighted growing concerns about political violence in the country, with far-right activism posing a serious threat to democratic stability. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other political leaders have expressed alarm over the escalating situation.
