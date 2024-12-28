Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Gear Up for New Year with Tight Security Measures

Ahead of 2025 New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police have implemented extensive security measures across the city to ensure public safety. With over 11,830 personnel deployed, the focus is on monitoring high-footfall areas and preventing rave parties or drug-related incidents. Celebrations are allowed till 1 am under strict traffic regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the countdown to 2025 begins, Bengaluru Police have swung into action to organize elaborate security measures for the New Year celebrations. With a substantial force of over 11,830 personnel on duty, the city aims to ensure the safety of revelers and smooth traffic flow in bustling areas.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda emphasized the efforts made to enhance security based on past experiences. Key locations such as MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala will see heightened vigilance. Collaborations with BBMP and metro authorities will facilitate lighting and transport arrangements.

The public is advised to use designated walkways and avoid driving under influence. With firm prohibitions on high-speed and reckless driving, the police are committed to curbing potential hazards. Security measures also include CCTV installations and 'Safety Islands' for women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

