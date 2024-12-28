Bengaluru Police Gear Up for New Year with Tight Security Measures

As the countdown to 2025 begins, Bengaluru Police have swung into action to organize elaborate security measures for the New Year celebrations. With a substantial force of over 11,830 personnel on duty, the city aims to ensure the safety of revelers and smooth traffic flow in bustling areas.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda emphasized the efforts made to enhance security based on past experiences. Key locations such as MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala will see heightened vigilance. Collaborations with BBMP and metro authorities will facilitate lighting and transport arrangements.

The public is advised to use designated walkways and avoid driving under influence. With firm prohibitions on high-speed and reckless driving, the police are committed to curbing potential hazards. Security measures also include CCTV installations and 'Safety Islands' for women's safety.

