Azerbaijan's Tragic Flight J2-8243: Heroism Amidst Airspace Mishap

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused Russia of shooting down a passenger plane, killing 38 people. Russian President Putin apologized, but did not admit to shooting down the plane. The pilots are hailed as heroes for saving 29 lives during an emergency landing, despite losing their own.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev revealed on Sunday that a passenger plane crash last week, which claimed 38 lives, was due to ground-based gunfire in Russia. He accused some Russian entities of misleading the public about the cause of the tragedy.

President Vladimir Putin issued a rare apology on Saturday for the "tragic incident" involving the aircraft in Russian airspace, which followed an engagement with Ukrainian drones. Although the Kremlin's official communication did not explicitly admit to shooting down the plane, it confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation. Aliyev disclosed that electronic jamming preceded the attack on the plane near Grozny.

In a solemn ceremony, Azerbaijan honored the pilots and passengers, praising the aircraft's captain and crew for their bravery. Their efforts to stabilize the compromised flight ensured that 29 passengers survived, even as the pilots succumbed in their attempt to execute a perilous emergency landing.

