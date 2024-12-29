Left Menu

Eleven Jharkhand Workers Return From Cameroon Amid Wage Dispute

The Jharkhand government successfully facilitated the return of 11 out of 47 workers stranded in Cameroon due to alleged wage non-payment by a Mumbai-based firm. Efforts continue to bring the remaining workers back. FIRs have been lodged, and outstanding wages have been addressed following interventions by state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:24 IST
Eleven Jharkhand Workers Return From Cameroon Amid Wage Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has announced that 11 of the 47 workers stranded in Cameroon have been safely brought back to the state. This development follows official complaints and FIRs filed against a Mumbai-based company and middlemen for allegedly withholding wages.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's instructions led to the safe return of these workers, and efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining 36. Previously, workers raised alarms about three months of unpaid wages, prompting government intervention.

Authorities have settled outstanding wages amounting to Rs 39.77 lakh, while the Ministry of External Affairs joins efforts to ensure the workers' safe return. The incident uncovered violations regarding worker registration under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024