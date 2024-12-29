Eleven Jharkhand Workers Return From Cameroon Amid Wage Dispute

The Jharkhand government has announced that 11 of the 47 workers stranded in Cameroon have been safely brought back to the state. This development follows official complaints and FIRs filed against a Mumbai-based company and middlemen for allegedly withholding wages.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's instructions led to the safe return of these workers, and efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining 36. Previously, workers raised alarms about three months of unpaid wages, prompting government intervention.

Authorities have settled outstanding wages amounting to Rs 39.77 lakh, while the Ministry of External Affairs joins efforts to ensure the workers' safe return. The incident uncovered violations regarding worker registration under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)