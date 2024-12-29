Eleven Jharkhand Workers Return From Cameroon Amid Wage Dispute
The Jharkhand government successfully facilitated the return of 11 out of 47 workers stranded in Cameroon due to alleged wage non-payment by a Mumbai-based firm. Efforts continue to bring the remaining workers back. FIRs have been lodged, and outstanding wages have been addressed following interventions by state authorities.
The Jharkhand government has announced that 11 of the 47 workers stranded in Cameroon have been safely brought back to the state. This development follows official complaints and FIRs filed against a Mumbai-based company and middlemen for allegedly withholding wages.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren's instructions led to the safe return of these workers, and efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining 36. Previously, workers raised alarms about three months of unpaid wages, prompting government intervention.
Authorities have settled outstanding wages amounting to Rs 39.77 lakh, while the Ministry of External Affairs joins efforts to ensure the workers' safe return. The incident uncovered violations regarding worker registration under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act.
