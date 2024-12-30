Left Menu

Unprecedented Legal Move: Arrest Warrant Sought for South Korean President

South Korea's joint investigation unit has requested an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first request of its kind for a sitting president. Yoon is under investigation for potentially insurrectionary actions following a brief imposition of martial law earlier this month. A court is to decide on the warrant.

In a historic move, South Korea's joint investigation unit has requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief imposition of martial law earlier this month. This request marks the first time an arrest warrant has been sought for a sitting South Korean president.

Yoon has been unresponsive to multiple subpoenas from both the police and the Corruption Investigation Office, which are collaborating on the investigation to determine if Yoon's martial-law declaration on December 3rd was an act of insurrection. The decision now lies with a Seoul court, which will soon determine whether to approve the arrest warrant.

The investigation is drawing national and international attention, given South Korea's status as Asia's fourth-largest economy and its democratic establishment since the 1980s. The Constitutional Court is also engaged, with ongoing proceedings to decide whether Yoon will return to office or be permanently removed. The hearing is set to continue on January 3rd.

