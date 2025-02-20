Left Menu

South Korea in Tumult: Impeachment and Insurrection Trials of President Yoon

South Korea's impeached President Yoon faces trial for charges of insurrection after declaring martial law last December. His defense argues it was a warning, not a coup. If convicted, Yoon faces prison, amid political turmoil in the nation, a top U.S. ally. The next hearing is scheduled for March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:41 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Seoul court on Thursday, marking the first trial of an incumbent leader in the country's history. He faces charges of insurrection related to his brief imposition of martial law last December.

Security was tight as Yoon was transported from detention to court. Prosecutors pushed for swift proceedings, while Yoon's lawyers requested more time for case review. They argued that his martial law decree was meant as a warning against a political deadlock, not an intent to overthrow the government.

The political landscape in South Korea, a key U.S. ally, has been shaken by this turmoil, with repercussions leading to the impeachment of the prime minister and indictments of military officials. The next court steps involve a hearing on February 25, with possible rulings to come in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

