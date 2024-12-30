Brooke van Velden Highlights Fire Safety Tips for Secure Summer

As New Zealanders gear up for the holiday season with friends and family, Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has shared fire safety advice to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer. The New Year is an opportune time to take precautions and reduce fire risks during festive gatherings.

“Summer is synonymous with barbecues, reunions, and enjoying new gifts, but it’s important to stay vigilant about fire safety,” says Ms. van Velden.

Barbecue Safety:

Always use barbecues in a well-ventilated area.

Keep them away from flammable materials.

Check for gas leaks before lighting up.

Ensure someone supervises the barbecue at all times.

Smoke Alarms:

Test all smoke alarms in your home, especially if hosting guests.

Replace batteries or install new smoke alarms if needed.

Battery-Powered Devices:

Use the correct batteries and chargers for any electronic gifts.

Avoid using damaged cords or charging devices on flammable surfaces.

Escape Planning Tool

Fire and Emergency New Zealand offers an escape planning tool at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz, providing step-by-step guidance to prepare a home fire escape plan. Ms. van Velden recommends families review and practice their escape routes, particularly with children or elderly relatives present.

Outdoor Fire Restrictions

For those enjoying outdoor activities, it’s crucial to be aware of any local fire restrictions or bans. More information about fire safety in urban, rural, and outdoor environments can be found on the Fire and Emergency website.

Acknowledgment of Emergency Services

The minister also expressed gratitude to the Fire and Emergency staff and volunteers who dedicate their time to keeping communities safe over the holidays.

“I hope everyone has a chance to relax, spend time with loved ones, and enjoy the outdoors this summer while taking a few simple steps to prioritize safety,” Ms. van Velden added.

With these precautions, Kiwis can ensure a festive season filled with joy and security, making this holiday period one to remember.