High-Profile Arrests and Legal Dramas: A Year in Delhi's Judicial Spotlight

In a year marked by high-profile legal battles, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the 2021-22 excise policy case dominated headlines. Kejriwal, the first-ever sitting CM to be detained in India, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and later faced CBI custody in a connected corruption case.

Kejriwal's legal complications began with the Enforcement Directorate accusing him of financial misconduct. Although initially granted bail by a Special Judge, subsequent appeals by the ED led to further arrests. Kejriwal eventually gained relief from the Supreme Court in both the ED and CBI cases, leading to his release from jail in September.

The capital's courts were also occupied with other significant cases, including the life imprisonment sentences awarded in the 2018 murder case of photographer Ankit Saxena, and allegations against Wrestling Federation of India’s ex-president. These cases underline a turbulent year for Delhi's judiciary, with expectations of further developments in 2025.

