Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests and Legal Dramas: A Year in Delhi's Judicial Spotlight

In 2024, Delhi's legal scene saw dramatic developments involving prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in the excise policy case. Other notable cases included the sentencing of Ankit Saxena's murderers and legal woes surrounding figures in wrestling, politics, and activist circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:14 IST
High-Profile Arrests and Legal Dramas: A Year in Delhi's Judicial Spotlight
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a year marked by high-profile legal battles, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the 2021-22 excise policy case dominated headlines. Kejriwal, the first-ever sitting CM to be detained in India, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and later faced CBI custody in a connected corruption case.

Kejriwal's legal complications began with the Enforcement Directorate accusing him of financial misconduct. Although initially granted bail by a Special Judge, subsequent appeals by the ED led to further arrests. Kejriwal eventually gained relief from the Supreme Court in both the ED and CBI cases, leading to his release from jail in September.

The capital's courts were also occupied with other significant cases, including the life imprisonment sentences awarded in the 2018 murder case of photographer Ankit Saxena, and allegations against Wrestling Federation of India’s ex-president. These cases underline a turbulent year for Delhi's judiciary, with expectations of further developments in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024