CJI Sanjiv Khanna Rings in New Year with Supreme Court Reopening

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna of India extended New Year wishes as the Supreme Court resumed after a winter break. He addressed a technical issue with the email system for case mentions, advising lawyers to submit physical letters. Justice Khanna has reformed urgent case mention practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:15 IST
On Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna marked the reopening of the Supreme Court by extending New Year greetings to lawyers and litigants. The court, returning from its winter vacation spanning December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025, saw the CJI wishing attendees a prosperous New Year as proceedings began.

Justice Khanna addressed technical difficulties with the email system for mentioning cases, encouraging lawyers to submit physical letters. He assured that these would be reviewed in the afternoon, with necessary orders for listing issued accordingly. This follows his policy that ended the practice of oral submissions for urgent case listings, advising instead the submission of emails or letters.

Traditionally, lawyers present their cases before a CJI-led bench at the start of proceedings for urgent out-of-turn case hearing requests. Justice Khanna's initiatives aim to streamline this mundane yet essential practice within the judiciary.

