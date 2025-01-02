Sedition Case Stirring Controversy: Hindu Monk Denied Bail

A court in the southeastern port city of Chattogram rejected bail for Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), on sedition charges.

Das, who appeared virtually for the hearing, is accused of desecrating the Bangladesh national flag. This charge, however, has been described as 'baseless' by his defense team, led by Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya. Despite the defense's efforts, the court maintained its decision after a tense 30-minute hearing.

The arrest of Das on November 25 at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has sparked significant unrest, particularly within the Hindu community. Protests followed his bail rejection, leading to violent clashes and the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif. The situation reflects broader tensions following the rise of an interim government under Muhammad Yunus.

