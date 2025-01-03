SA’s Tourism Department Announces Director-General’s Surname Change

The Department of Tourism has officially announced a change to the surname of its Director-General, following legal procedures under South Africa's Births and Deaths Registration Act of 1992.

The Director-General, formerly known as Nkhumeleni Victor Tharage, will now be addressed as Nkhumeleni Victor Vele, with immediate effect.

In a public statement, the Department explained: “The Director-General’s surname was changed in the Population Register from Tharage to Vele. Effective immediately, the Director-General of Tourism should be addressed as Mr. Nkhumeleni Victor Vele.”

The surname change aligns with Section 26 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, which permits name alterations under specified conditions. The Department has assured stakeholders, government partners, media outlets, and the public of a smooth transition in all communications.

Administrative Updates

To reflect the change, the Director-General’s official email address has been updated to VeleV@tourism.gov.za. The Department urged stakeholders to update their records and correspondence systems to prevent communication disruptions.

Additional Support and Inquiries

For those requiring further clarification or confirmation regarding the surname update, the Office of the Director-General has designated Margaret Mathebula as the point of contact. Queries can be directed to:

Phone: 012 444 6377

Email: MMathebula@tourism.gov.za

Expanded Efforts for Transparency

In light of the announcement, the Department has implemented measures to ensure clarity across its platforms. These include:

Updating public-facing directories and websites to reflect the Director-General’s new surname.

Sending official communications to partners and stakeholders about the change.

Maintaining open lines of communication to resolve any confusion during the transition period.

The Department emphasized its commitment to fostering seamless collaboration and communication with all stakeholders.

A Note on Professional Continuity

Despite the administrative change, Nkhumeleni Victor Vele will continue to lead the Department with the same dedication and professionalism as before. This update marks a procedural change and does not affect the Director-General’s ongoing projects or responsibilities.

The Department encourages all stakeholders to adjust accordingly and appreciates their cooperation in ensuring a smooth transition.