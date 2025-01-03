Power Restored at OR Tambo International Airport After Brief Outage

Electricity supply to OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) has been fully restored following a municipal power outage on Thursday evening, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) announced on Friday.

“[The] Airport's electricity supply from the municipality has been restored. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We appreciate your cooperation,” ACSA stated on the social media platform X.

The outage, which occurred at 19:20, was attributed to a trip in the Ekurhuleni municipal grid. The exact cause of the disruption is under investigation by the local municipality.

Seamless Airport Operations

Despite the outage, ACSA assured passengers that operations at the airport remained uninterrupted due to robust backup power systems. Critical airport services, including terminals, airfield operations, and cargo handling, continued seamlessly.

“Backup generators were activated immediately, ensuring there was no impact on airport operations,” ACSA noted.

Cargo operations also remained fully functional, preventing any delays in freight processing. The airport's contingency measures highlight its preparedness to handle unexpected disruptions, ensuring both safety and efficiency for passengers and cargo.

Additional Updates

Flight Operations : Airlines at ORTIA maintained their schedules without delays, as airfield lighting and navigation systems remained unaffected by the outage.

Passenger Amenities : Restaurants, lounges, and retail outlets within the airport operated normally, supported by backup power. Travelers experienced no interruptions to services or amenities.

Municipal Response: The Ekurhuleni Metro authorities are actively investigating the source of the grid trip. While power outages in the region are not uncommon, officials are working to improve the stability of the grid to avoid future disruptions affecting key infrastructures like ORTIA.

Ongoing Monitoring and Preparedness

ACSA, an entity under South Africa's Department of Transport, emphasized its commitment to maintaining operational resilience. The incident underscores the importance of having robust backup systems to support vital infrastructure, especially in regions prone to electrical disruptions.

ORTIA remains one of Africa’s busiest and most critical transportation hubs, and the swift response by ACSA demonstrates the airport’s readiness to handle challenges without compromising service delivery.

Passengers are encouraged to follow ACSA's social media channels for real-time updates on operations and advisories.