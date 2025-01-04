Montenegro's Gun Reckoning: Protests and Policy Overhaul
Following a tragic mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegrins protested in Podgorica, demanding swift governmental reforms. The shooting, carried out by Aco Martinovic, resulted in 12 fatalities. In response, Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced stricter gun controls and amnesty measures, aiming to curb illegal weapon possession.
Hundreds of Montenegrins gathered in Podgorica to protest the government's perceived inaction following a mass shooting that claimed 12 lives. Aco Martinovic, the shooter, had evaded police for hours before turning the gun on himself.
The protest coincided with a National Security Council session that led to tougher gun control measures. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced new regulations requiring gun owners to undergo medical and psychological evaluations.
Montenegrins voiced frustration over the under-resourced police, demanding resignations of top officials. The government plans to address these concerns by hiring additional officers and introducing a rapid reaction team.
