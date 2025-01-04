Delhi Police Crackdown: 132 Foreign Nationals Deported for Overstaying

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police deported 132 foreign nationals in 2024 for overstaying in the capital without valid documents, according to an official statement on Saturday. This move primarily targeted unauthorized immigrants residing in high-density areas of Dwarka.

The deported group included 116 Nigerians, along with individuals from Ivory Coast, Guinea, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Uganda, and Senegal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, reported. Notably, among those deported were five Nigerian women and three Uzbek women.

The Anti Narcotics Cell spearheaded the operation, accounting for 73 deportations, with additional efforts from Uttam Nagar police station (48), Mohan Garden police station (8), and Dabri police station (2). This enforcement action reflects a broader initiative to manage illegal immigration within the bustling city.

(With inputs from agencies.)