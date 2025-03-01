Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Park Entry Fee in Dwarka

Residents of Dwarka are protesting a new entry fee imposed by the Delhi Development Authority on a local park. They argue the park has always been public and the fee is unfair. The protest includes slogans against the DDA and highlights the suddenness of the fee's implementation.

Updated: 01-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:46 IST
Protests Erupt Over Park Entry Fee in Dwarka
Angered by a newly imposed entry fee, Dwarka residents gathered to protest against the Delhi Development Authority's decision. The fee, applied to Sector 16 D's park, has sparked outrage among locals who claim the space has been free for public use until recently.

As the protests gained momentum, participants donning neon green shirts voiced their demands for the fee's removal, questioning the abrupt change. 'The park belongs to the public, so why should we pay to enter?' one resident questioned during the demonstration.

The fee's imposition following a flower festival organized by the DDA has left residents feeling sidelined, with many expressing that daily visits for exercise and relaxation are now financially burdensome. Despite the growing discontent, the DDA has yet to respond to these grievances.

